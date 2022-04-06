Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Shares Are Down -1.86% YTD

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.26B, closed the recent trade at $133.12 per share which meant it lost -$7.95 on the day or -5.64% during that session. The ANET stock price is -11.61% off its 52-week high price of $148.57 and 43.17% above the 52-week low of $75.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.73.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Sporting -5.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the ANET stock price touched $133.12 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Arista Networks Inc. shares have moved -1.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have changed 23.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $151.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $130.00 while the price target rests at a high of $175.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.34% from the levels at last check today.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arista Networks Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 59.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.70% and 21.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.60%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $786.46 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $826.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $648.48 million and $642.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.30% for the current quarter and 28.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 31.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.66%.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.44% with a share float percentage of 89.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arista Networks Inc. having a total of 959 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.76 million shares worth more than $2.13 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 32.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 billion and represent 21.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.46% shares in the company for having 6.5 million shares of worth $558.32 million while later fund manager owns 6.07 million shares of worth $521.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 7.90% of company’s outstanding stock.