An In-Depth Look At The Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $11.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -5.39% during that session. The SUMO stock price is -102.59% off its 52-week high price of $23.48 and 23.55% above the 52-week low of $8.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Sporting -5.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SUMO stock price touched $11.59 or saw a rise of 6.31%. Year-to-date, Sumo Logic Inc. shares have moved -14.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have changed 7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.54% from current levels.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sumo Logic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.83%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -142.90% and -9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.33 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.34% with a share float percentage of 75.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sumo Logic Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.53 million shares worth more than $115.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 6.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.43 million and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 3.09 million shares of worth $41.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.67 million shares of worth $36.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.