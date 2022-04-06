An In-Depth Look At CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $35.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.64 on the day or -4.42% during that session. The CEIX stock price is -16.5% off its 52-week high price of $41.31 and 75.61% above the 52-week low of $8.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 590.53K shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Sporting -4.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the CEIX stock price touched $35.46 or saw a rise of 14.35%. Year-to-date, CONSOL Energy Inc. shares have moved 56.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) have changed 2.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.68.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CONSOL Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 469.42%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $334.3 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.20% over the past 5 years.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.80% with a share float percentage of 81.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CONSOL Energy Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.92 million shares worth more than $128.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenlight Capital, Inc., with the holding of over 2.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.14 million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.23% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $59.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $24.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.