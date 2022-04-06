An Analysis Of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Stock

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35B, closed the recent trade at $3.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The NYMT stock price is -40.46% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $3.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the NYMT stock price touched $3.51 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares have moved -4.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have changed 0.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.84% from the levels at last check today.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.63%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $25.96 million and $30.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 88.80% for the current quarter and 31.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 142.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.59%.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 11.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 14.36%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.51% with a share float percentage of 55.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 67.72 million shares worth more than $288.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.27 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 25.58 million shares of worth $112.3 million while later fund manager owns 10.86 million shares of worth $46.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.