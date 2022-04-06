Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Shares Lost -$0.3 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the last trade at $11.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The AGRO stock price is -10.46% off its 52-week high price of $12.67 and 40.89% above the 52-week low of $6.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the AGRO stock price touched $11.47 or saw a rise of 9.11%. Year-to-date, Adecoagro S.A. shares have moved 49.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) have changed 8.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.34% from current levels.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adecoagro S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.55%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $279.23 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2020. Year-ago sales stood $243.01 million and $159.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.90% for the current quarter and -2.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.80% over the past 5 years.

AGRO Dividends

Adecoagro S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.68% with a share float percentage of 78.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adecoagro S.A. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 14.44 million shares worth more than $130.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Route One Investment Company, L.P. held 12.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EMS Capital LP, with the holding of over 11.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.59 million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 1.6 million shares of worth $14.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $11.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.