A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.36B, closed the last trade at $5.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The YPF stock price is -12.91% off its 52-week high price of $5.86 and 35.65% above the 52-week low of $3.34. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Sporting -2.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the YPF stock price touched $5.19 or saw a rise of 7.16%. Year-to-date, YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have moved 35.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have changed 27.21%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,590.00%, compared to 34.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 153.60% and 750.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.45 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.27 billion and $2.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.80% for the current quarter and 33.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 100.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.39%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.03% with a share float percentage of 10.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF Sociedad Anonima having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 6.92 million shares worth more than $26.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 1.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.62 million and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $6.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $2.61 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.