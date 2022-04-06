A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.33B, closed the recent trade at $66.32 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The BKI stock price is -27.07% off its 52-week high price of $84.27 and 21.59% above the 52-week low of $52.00. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the BKI stock price touched $66.32 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Black Knight Inc. shares have moved -20.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have changed 13.40%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Black Knight Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.61%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.10% and 15.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380.12 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $394.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -22.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.80%.

BKI Dividends

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.83% with a share float percentage of 95.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Black Knight Inc. having a total of 610 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.0 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $997.2 million and represent 8.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 6.34 million shares of worth $444.33 million while later fund manager owns 4.35 million shares of worth $313.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.