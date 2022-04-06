A Detailed Analysis Of Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.86M, closed the last trade at $3.36 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.70% during that session. The SBTX stock price is -1254.17% off its 52-week high price of $45.50 and 8.93% above the 52-week low of $3.06. The 3-month trading volume is 332.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) trade information

Sporting 3.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the SBTX stock price touched $3.36 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -49.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have changed -10.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.43% from current levels.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silverback Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.70%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.90% and -37.00% for the next quarter.

SBTX Dividends

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.93% with a share float percentage of 97.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silverback Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.74 million shares worth more than $87.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 24.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.8 million and represent 12.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.37% shares in the company for having 1.54 million shares of worth $10.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.54 million shares of worth $5.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.