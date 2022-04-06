A Detailed Analysis Of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.09B, closed the last trade at $27.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The YOU stock price is -135.06% off its 52-week high price of $65.70 and 32.77% above the 52-week low of $18.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 979.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the YOU stock price touched $27.95 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Clear Secure Inc. shares have moved -10.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have changed 30.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.98% from current levels.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clear Secure Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -82.61%, compared to 10.60% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.12 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.42% with a share float percentage of 166.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Secure Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.29 million shares worth more than $667.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 28.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 9.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $291.27 million and represent 12.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 16.89% shares in the company for having 12.54 million shares of worth $393.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.24 million shares of worth $70.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.