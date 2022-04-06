-3.91% Fall Drives Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $639.72M, closed the recent trade at $2.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.91% during that session. The TGB stock price is -20.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 32.58% above the 52-week low of $1.49. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Sporting -3.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the TGB stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Limited shares have moved 12.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) have changed 13.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.84 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.74% from the levels at last check today.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.62%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $102.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.70% over the past 5 years.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.59% with a share float percentage of 23.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Limited having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 11.0 million shares worth more than $22.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Benefit Street Partners, LLC held 3.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 7.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.14 million and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 4.85 million shares of worth $9.27 million while later fund manager owns 2.15 million shares of worth $4.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.