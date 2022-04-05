Will nCino Inc. (NCNO) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.51B, closed the last trade at $46.82 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The NCNO stock price is -69.65% off its 52-week high price of $79.43 and 19.59% above the 52-week low of $37.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 985.79K shares.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the NCNO stock price touched $46.82 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, nCino Inc. shares have moved -14.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have changed -4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -70.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.38% from current levels.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that nCino Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.16 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -42.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.37% with a share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with nCino Inc. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company.