Will Current Price Volatility Hamper NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Future Potential?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.87M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.45% during that session. The NXTP stock price is -523.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.68 and 23.73% above the 52-week low of $0.45. The 3-month trading volume is 932.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Sporting 6.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the NXTP stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 10.61%. Year-to-date, NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares have moved -35.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) have changed 0.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -747.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -238.98% from the levels at last check today.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.29% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28,212.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.71 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.47 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1k and $11k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 670,900.00% for the current quarter and 76,900.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.83% with a share float percentage of 11.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextPlay Technologies Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $2.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 2.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.57 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 2.44 million shares of worth $2.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.