Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Future Potential?

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.42M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 9.16% during that session. The HAPP stock price is -556.25% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 331.25K shares.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Sporting 9.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the HAPP stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Happiness Development Group Limited shares have moved -43.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) have changed -11.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Happiness Development Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,533.33%, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Development Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on January 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.27% with a share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Happiness Development Group Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 78780.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44896.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.