Why Should You Add Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) To Your Portfolio?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $18.20 per share which meant it gained $2.15 on the day or 13.40% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -2.03% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 51.21% above the 52-week low of $8.88. The 3-month trading volume is 997.58K shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting 13.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the NRGV stock price touched $18.20 or saw a rise of 4.16%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares have moved 83.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) have changed 40.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.55% from current levels.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 84.77% over the past 6 months.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.