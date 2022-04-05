Why Should Yext Inc. (YEXT) Be In Your Portfolio?

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $935.64M, closed the last trade at $7.07 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The YEXT stock price is -118.95% off its 52-week high price of $15.48 and 39.75% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the YEXT stock price touched $7.07 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, Yext Inc. shares have moved -28.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have changed 8.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yext Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.29 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.43% with a share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yext Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.18 million shares worth more than $230.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.09 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.67% shares in the company for having 6.06 million shares of worth $60.07 million while later fund manager owns 5.38 million shares of worth $51.99 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.15% of company’s outstanding stock.