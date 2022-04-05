Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)?

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.88M, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -4.56% during that session. The HUSN stock price is -294.42% off its 52-week high price of $9.90 and 34.26% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Sporting -4.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the HUSN stock price touched $2.51 or saw a rise of 21.32%. Year-to-date, Hudson Capital Inc. shares have moved -58.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) have changed 31.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.84% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.90% over the past 5 years.

HUSN Dividends

Hudson Capital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.38% with a share float percentage of 16.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudson Capital Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 22525.0 shares worth more than $55411.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19953.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49084.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.