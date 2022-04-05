Why Acquire Shares Of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.41B, closed the recent trade at $7.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The CPG stock price is -5.5% off its 52-week high price of $7.87 and 63.14% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.56 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the CPG stock price touched $7.46 or saw a rise of 3.62%. Year-to-date, Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have moved 42.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) have changed 2.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.29 while the price target rests at a high of $13.14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -76.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.13% from the levels at last check today.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 119.44%, compared to 19.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $522.95 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.70% over the past 5 years.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.81%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.60% with a share float percentage of 41.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 31.0 million shares worth more than $165.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 5.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 25.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.53 million and represent 4.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 22.63 million shares of worth $113.82 million while later fund manager owns 6.98 million shares of worth $35.13 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.