When Is Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Going To Be Good Investment?

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.75M, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 9.11% during that session. The REKR stock price is -404.57% off its 52-week high price of $25.38 and 33.0% above the 52-week low of $3.37. The 3-month trading volume is 532.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Sporting 9.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the REKR stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Rekor Systems Inc. shares have moved -23.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) have changed 25.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -138.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.28% from current levels.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rekor Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.31%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.90% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.75 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.83 million and $4.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.00% for the current quarter and -25.00% for the next.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.56% with a share float percentage of 65.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rekor Systems Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arctis Global LLC with over 2.32 million shares worth more than $26.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Arctis Global LLC held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.1 million and represent 4.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $10.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $10.06 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.