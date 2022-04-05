When Does Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Become A Good Investment?

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) has seen 3.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.82M, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 11.31% during that session. The SOPA stock price is -2024.73% off its 52-week high price of $77.34 and 44.23% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Sporting 11.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SOPA stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, Society Pass Incorporated shares have moved -65.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) have changed 63.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -147.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -147.25% from current levels.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.87% with a share float percentage of 3.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Society Pass Incorporated having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 52685.0 shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 45262.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.