Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.59B, closed the recent trade at $8.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The COTY stock price is -26.94% off its 52-week high price of $11.12 and 17.35% above the 52-week low of $7.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coty Inc. (COTY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Sporting -3.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the COTY stock price touched $8.76 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Coty Inc. shares have moved -14.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have changed 11.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -128.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.68% from the levels at last check today.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coty Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 0.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.62 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 85.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.90%.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.49% with a share float percentage of 83.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.28 million shares worth more than $285.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $240.45 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 9.28 million shares of worth $72.91 million while later fund manager owns 9.05 million shares of worth $76.71 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.