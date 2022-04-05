Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Lower

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $625.39M, closed the last trade at $12.12 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 12.74% during that session. The NNOX stock price is -428.05% off its 52-week high price of $64.00 and 32.1% above the 52-week low of $8.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 648.59K shares.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Sporting 12.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the NNOX stock price touched $12.12 or saw a rise of 1.62%. Year-to-date, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares have moved -16.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) have changed 23.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -279.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -279.54% from current levels.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.97%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.30% and 7.40% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $750k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $220k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.18% with a share float percentage of 16.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano-X Imaging Ltd. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 0.67 million shares worth more than $15.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Credit Suisse AG held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.31 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $3.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $3.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.