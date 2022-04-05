Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.79M, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The WVE stock price is -225.43% off its 52-week high price of $7.55 and 22.84% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the WVE stock price touched $2.32 or saw a rise of 18.6%. Year-to-date, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares have moved -26.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -632.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.31% from current levels.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.10%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.60% and 25.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 162.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.79 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.44 million and $10.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.30% for the current quarter and -24.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.70% over the past 5 years.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.88% with a share float percentage of 73.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wave Life Sciences Ltd. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.78 million shares worth more than $38.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 13.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 4.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.39 million and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.58% shares in the company for having 3.87 million shares of worth $17.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.88 million shares of worth $4.02 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.