VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.40M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.43% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -138.12% off its 52-week high price of $4.31 and 33.15% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Sporting 3.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the VBIV stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved -22.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed 38.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.81%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $164k and $301k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.60% for the current quarter and 265.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.57% with a share float percentage of 47.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 55.04 million shares worth more than $171.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 21.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.83 million and represent 4.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.30% shares in the company for having 8.5 million shares of worth $25.84 million while later fund manager owns 4.38 million shares of worth $12.71 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.