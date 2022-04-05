UiPath Inc. (PATH)’s 2.75% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 13.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.39B, closed the last trade at $22.79 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The PATH stock price is -294.91% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 9.92% above the 52-week low of $20.53. The 3-month trading volume is 5.82 million shares.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the PATH stock price touched $22.79 or saw a rise of 28.51%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved -47.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed -19.47%.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.50%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $283.03 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $245.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 82.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.87% with a share float percentage of 95.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 33.91 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc.. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 13.01 million shares of worth $627.84 million while later fund manager owns 7.48 million shares of worth $393.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.