U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Drops -6.46%, Marking Lose By Bears

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.89M, closed the last trade at $3.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -6.46% during that session. The USX stock price is -211.76% off its 52-week high price of $12.19 and 21.48% above the 52-week low of $3.07. The 3-month trading volume is 653.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

Sporting -6.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the USX stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 28.12%. Year-to-date, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -33.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) have changed -8.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.3% from current levels.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 131.25%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.30% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $526.03 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $529.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $455.59 million and $450.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.50% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.10% over the past 5 years.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.36% with a share float percentage of 74.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with over 3.22 million shares worth more than $18.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC held 9.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.86 million and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $6.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $5.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.