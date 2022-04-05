The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Surprises Wall Street With 0.84% Stock Price Gain

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.31B, closed the recent trade at $82.99 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The SCHW stock price is -15.97% off its 52-week high price of $96.24 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $63.46. The 3-month trading volume is 8.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.84.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SCHW stock price touched $82.99 or saw a rise of 9.33%. Year-to-date, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have moved -2.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) have changed 3.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $106.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $94.00 while the price target rests at a high of $132.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.27% from the levels at last check today.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.54%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.81 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.06 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 33.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.70%.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 0.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.65% with a share float percentage of 95.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Charles Schwab Corporation having a total of 1,948 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 116.76 million shares worth more than $9.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 105.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.86 billion and represent 5.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 48.4 million shares of worth $4.07 billion while later fund manager owns 43.75 million shares of worth $3.68 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.