TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the last trade at $10.66 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 5.75% during that session. The TGTX stock price is -367.92% off its 52-week high price of $49.88 and 27.49% above the 52-week low of $7.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Sporting 5.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the TGTX stock price touched $10.66 or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, TG Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -43.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have changed 21.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -537.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.95% from current levels.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TG Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.25%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.70% and 8.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8,735.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.88 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $38k and $793k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20,636.80% for the current quarter and 412.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.50% over the past 5 years.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.37% with a share float percentage of 78.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TG Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.27 million shares worth more than $641.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $400.44 million and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $120.24 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 million shares of worth $106.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.