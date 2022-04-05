Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -2.34 and has seen 85.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.27M, closed the recent trade at $5.23 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 131.42% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -1100.76% off its 52-week high price of $62.80 and 71.13% above the 52-week low of $1.51. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting 131.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SBFM stock price touched $5.23 or saw a rise of 23.09%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -80.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed 29.14%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.70% over the past 5 years.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.