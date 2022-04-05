Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 5.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.75B, closed the recent trade at $85.00 per share which meant it lost -$3.09 on the day or -3.51% during that session. The SBUX stock price is -48.61% off its 52-week high price of $126.32 and 7.15% above the 52-week low of $78.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.32 million shares.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Sporting -3.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SBUX stock price touched $85.00 or saw a rise of 8.24%. Year-to-date, Starbucks Corporation shares have moved -24.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have changed -2.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $91.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.06% from the levels at last check today.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Starbucks Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.09%, compared to 21.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 351.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.40%.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.96 at a share yield of 2.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.82%.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.17% with a share float percentage of 71.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starbucks Corporation having a total of 2,977 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 98.68 million shares worth more than $11.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 82.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.65 billion and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 33.34 million shares of worth $3.9 billion while later fund manager owns 24.99 million shares of worth $2.92 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.