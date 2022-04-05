Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN)’s 3.24% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.44M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.24% during that session. The SONN stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and 35.9% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Sporting 3.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SONN stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 7.12%. Year-to-date, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -6.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) have changed 31.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -541.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -412.82% from current levels.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.31% over the past 6 months, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.30% over the past 5 years.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.65% with a share float percentage of 4.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.78 million shares worth more than $1.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $0.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.