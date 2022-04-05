Shares Of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) increased By 87.50% In A Month

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 42.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.66M, closed the last trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The TKAT stock price is -1075.64% off its 52-week high price of $45.85 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $1.56. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the TKAT stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 20.08%. Year-to-date, Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares have moved -3.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 63.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have changed 87.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -290.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 74.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.36% from current levels.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.20% for the current quarter and 42.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.54% with a share float percentage of 10.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takung Art Co. Ltd. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $4.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.94 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 1507.0 shares of worth $9087.0 while later fund manager owns 863.0 shares of worth $6541.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.