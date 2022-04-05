Shares Of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) Declined -24.25% In One Month

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.28M, closed the last trade at $3.81 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The BNED stock price is -215.22% off its 52-week high price of $12.01 and 11.29% above the 52-week low of $3.38. The 3-month trading volume is 661.68K shares.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the BNED stock price touched $3.81 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares have moved -44.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) have changed -24.25%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.76% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $433.79 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $244.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -233.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.59% with a share float percentage of 99.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnes & Noble Education Inc. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $40.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.42 million and represent 5.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 2.54 million shares of worth $17.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $10.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.