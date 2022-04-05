Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.68M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.38% during that session. The AIHS stock price is -536.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.59 and 36.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. The 3-month trading volume is 537.06K shares.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Sporting 3.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the AIHS stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 7.06%. Year-to-date, Senmiao Technology Limited shares have moved -32.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) have changed -0.76%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.65% over the past 6 months.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.32% with a share float percentage of 1.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senmiao Technology Limited having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85819.0 and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.