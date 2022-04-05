Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Gains 0.63%, Causing Bears To Win

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.56M, closed the last trade at $4.76 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The SJ stock price is -288.66% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 32.35% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 178.65K shares.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the SJ stock price touched $4.76 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares have moved -16.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) have changed 19.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.13% over the past 6 months.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.24% with a share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scienjoy Holding Corporation having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 31260.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 22295.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96314.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.