Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.30B, closed the recent trade at $84.04 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The RCL stock price is -16.93% off its 52-week high price of $98.27 and 26.88% above the 52-week low of $61.45. The 3-month trading volume is 4.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the RCL stock price touched $84.04 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved 8.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed 19.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $61.00 while the price target rests at a high of $136.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.42% from the levels at last check today.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.41%, compared to 29.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -0.50% and 73.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 504.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.15 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $42.01 million and $149.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,626.70% for the current quarter and 1,423.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.70% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.33% with a share float percentage of 87.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 932 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 27.36 million shares worth more than $2.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital International Investors held 10.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 23.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 billion and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.13% shares in the company for having 23.28 million shares of worth $1.63 billion while later fund manager owns 11.67 million shares of worth $897.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.58% of company’s outstanding stock.