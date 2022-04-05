RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Slumps 8.73%, A Gain For Bears

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.00M, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 8.73% during that session. The REDU stock price is -381.72% off its 52-week high price of $4.48 and 54.84% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 680.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Sporting 8.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the REDU stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 2.11%. Year-to-date, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares have moved 87.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have changed 17.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.90 while the price target rests at a high of $2.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -211.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -211.83% from current levels.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 47.62% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.02 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -192.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.57%.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.11% with a share float percentage of 1.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RISE Education Cayman Ltd having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 77095.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38146.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.