Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the last trade at $27.17 per share which meant it gained $1.52 on the day or 5.93% during that session. The RVMD stock price is -79.65% off its 52-week high price of $48.81 and 36.77% above the 52-week low of $17.18. The 3-month trading volume is 611.19K shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Sporting 5.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the RVMD stock price touched $27.17 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Revolution Medicines Inc. shares have moved 7.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have changed 56.96%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolution Medicines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.86%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.10% and -17.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.92 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.75 million and $10.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.90% for the current quarter and 12.10% for the next.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.33% with a share float percentage of 100.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolution Medicines Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.8 million shares worth more than $214.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $171.67 million and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 1.99 million shares of worth $54.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $48.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.