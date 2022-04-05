REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) investors to reap big returns again

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.61M, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The REE stock price is -480.1% off its 52-week high price of $11.66 and 12.94% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the REE stock price touched $2.01 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, REE Automotive Ltd. shares have moved -63.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) have changed -11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that REE Automotive Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -82.14%, compared to 13.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $720k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.06% with a share float percentage of 16.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REE Automotive Ltd. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with over 13.89 million shares worth more than $63.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 8.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.44 million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 0.54 million shares of worth $2.22 million while later fund manager owns 82395.0 shares of worth $0.34 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.