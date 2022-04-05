Redwire Corporation (RDW) Gains 7.11%, Causing Bears To Win

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $541.86M, closed the last trade at $6.48 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 7.11% during that session. The RDW stock price is -162.04% off its 52-week high price of $16.98 and 34.41% above the 52-week low of $4.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 602.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Redwire Corporation (RDW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Sporting 7.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the RDW stock price touched $6.48 or saw a rise of 26.2%. Year-to-date, Redwire Corporation shares have moved -4.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) have changed 14.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.62% from current levels.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Redwire Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.65%, compared to 5.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $45 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.34% with a share float percentage of 55.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redwire Corporation having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 0.9 million shares worth more than $6.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Senvest Management LLC held 1.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.91 million and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $13.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $11.93 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.