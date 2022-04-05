Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) has seen 190.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.88M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 41.90% during that session. The PLX stock price is -345.64% off its 52-week high price of $6.64 and 53.02% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 313.20K shares.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Sporting 41.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the PLX stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 25.5%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 79.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have changed 69.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.45%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.79 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $19.5 million and $10.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -60.00% for the current quarter and 41.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -168.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.40% with a share float percentage of 10.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $1.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 2.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $97590.0 while later fund manager owns 55100.0 shares of worth $73283.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.