Paramount Global (PARA): What Is Good About Stock?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.84B, closed the recent trade at $37.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The PARA stock price is -26.22% off its 52-week high price of $47.46 and 27.53% above the 52-week low of $27.25. The 3-month trading volume is 14.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paramount Global (PARA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Sporting -0.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the PARA stock price touched $37.60 or saw a rise of 2.46%. Year-to-date, Paramount Global shares have moved 24.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have changed 10.71%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.85% from the levels at last check today.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paramount Global shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.80%, compared to -3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.80% and -39.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.47 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.3 billion and $6.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.20% for the current quarter and 9.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 77.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.32%.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 2.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.28% with a share float percentage of 73.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Global having a total of 1,255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.33 million shares worth more than $1.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 billion and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 16.7 million shares of worth $503.94 million while later fund manager owns 13.08 million shares of worth $394.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.