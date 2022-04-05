Ouster Inc. (OUST) Shares Are Down -6.73% YTD

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $853.26M, closed the last trade at $4.85 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 9.73% during that session. The OUST stock price is -209.07% off its 52-week high price of $14.99 and 41.24% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Sporting 9.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the OUST stock price touched $4.85 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, Ouster Inc. shares have moved -6.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) have changed 66.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -250.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.33% from current levels.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.26% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.88% with a share float percentage of 59.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ouster Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tao Capital Management, LP with over 11.25 million shares worth more than $58.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Tao Capital Management, LP held 6.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.3 million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 3.6 million shares of worth $18.7 million while later fund manager owns 3.41 million shares of worth $17.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.