Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Disappoints Wall Street With 8.54% Stock Price Gain

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31B, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 8.54% during that session. The NVTS stock price is -110.33% off its 52-week high price of $22.19 and 28.34% above the 52-week low of $7.56. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Sporting 8.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the NVTS stock price touched $10.55 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved -37.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) have changed 27.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -108.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.22% from current levels.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.38%, compared to 23.10% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.39% with a share float percentage of 28.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tudor Investment Corporation with over 16965.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tudor Investment Corporation held 0.01% of shares outstanding.