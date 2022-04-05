Morgan Stanley Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.21B, closed the recent trade at $85.30 per share which meant it lost -$1.98 on the day or -2.27% during that session. The MS stock price is -28.64% off its 52-week high price of $109.73 and 10.61% above the 52-week low of $76.25. The 3-month trading volume is 11.68 million shares.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Sporting -2.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the MS stock price touched $85.30 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Morgan Stanley shares have moved -11.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have changed 1.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $111.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $94.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -46.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.2% from the levels at last check today.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Morgan Stanley shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.64%, compared to 3.30% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $302 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $311.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.63%.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next earnings report between April 14 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.80 at a share yield of 3.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.83% with a share float percentage of 81.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Morgan Stanley having a total of 2,220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc with over 377.09 million shares worth more than $37.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc held 21.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 130.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.81 billion and represent 7.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 41.25 million shares of worth $4.01 billion while later fund manager owns 30.65 million shares of worth $2.98 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.