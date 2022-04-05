Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Investors To Make Money Again

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $471.23M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -415.18% off its 52-week high price of $5.77 and 29.46% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the MNMD stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have moved -18.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 7.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.99. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -613.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -167.86% from current levels.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.70%, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.98% with a share float percentage of 13.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.68 million shares worth more than $38.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.13 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 8.05 million shares of worth $20.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $6.93 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.