Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Forecast To Gain 16.25% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $733.75M, closed the recent trade at $5.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The LLNW stock price is -1.29% off its 52-week high price of $5.48 and 57.49% above the 52-week low of $2.30. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the LLNW stock price touched $5.41 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Limelight Networks Inc. shares have moved 57.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have changed 43.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.68% from the levels at last check today.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Limelight Networks Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 131.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.29%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.60% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.65 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $51.2 million and $52.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.70% for the current quarter and 11.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -169.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.08% with a share float percentage of 58.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Limelight Networks Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.32 million shares worth more than $31.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.46 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 3.62 million shares of worth $12.42 million while later fund manager owns 2.92 million shares of worth $10.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.