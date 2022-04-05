Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Forecast To Gain 87.88% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has seen 9.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.27B, closed the last trade at $28.66 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 5.21% during that session. The LI stock price is -30.67% off its 52-week high price of $37.45 and 44.24% above the 52-week low of $15.98. The 3-month trading volume is 10.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting 5.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the LI stock price touched $28.66 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved -10.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed 5.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $236.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $121.72 while the price target rests at a high of $340.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1089.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -324.7% from current levels.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li Auto Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -430.77%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 175.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $639.31 million and $551.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 123.10% for the current quarter and 154.30% for the next.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.89% with a share float percentage of 20.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 384 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.99 million shares worth more than $709.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 14.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $389.0 million and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 7.22 million shares of worth $235.75 million while later fund manager owns 6.19 million shares of worth $206.71 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.