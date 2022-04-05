Investors In Halliburton Company (HAL) Will Start Making Money Again

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.20B, closed the recent trade at $38.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The HAL stock price is -3.04% off its 52-week high price of $39.38 and 53.38% above the 52-week low of $17.82. The 3-month trading volume is 14.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Halliburton Company (HAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Sporting -1.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the HAL stock price touched $38.22 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, Halliburton Company shares have moved 69.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) have changed 13.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.07, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.97% from the levels at last check today.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Halliburton Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 68.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.59%, compared to 35.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.90% and 61.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.10%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.21 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.36 billion and $3.71 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.20% for the current quarter and 20.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 148.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 62.70%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 0.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.47% with a share float percentage of 78.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halliburton Company having a total of 944 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 100.65 million shares worth more than $2.18 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 63.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 billion and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 27.75 million shares of worth $600.03 million while later fund manager owns 25.01 million shares of worth $540.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.