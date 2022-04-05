Investors In Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Will Start Making Money Again

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $615.16M, closed the last trade at $3.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The AVAH stock price is -289.22% off its 52-week high price of $13.00 and 5.69% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 470.60K shares.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Sporting -2.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the AVAH stock price touched $3.34 or saw a rise of 27.23%. Year-to-date, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares have moved -54.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have changed -17.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.99.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $421.78 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $499.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -116.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.83%.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.12% with a share float percentage of 101.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 81.6 million shares worth more than $603.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 44.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC, with the holding of over 48.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $360.05 million and represent 26.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $23.89 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $9.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.