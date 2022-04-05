Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Has Fallen -1.07%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $758.72M, closed the recent trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The IVR stock price is -99.13% off its 52-week high price of $4.60 and 11.69% above the 52-week low of $2.04. The 3-month trading volume is 5.65 million shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Sporting -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/04/22 when the IVR stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares have moved -16.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have changed 10.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.63%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and -18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.77 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $35.86 million and $40.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.70% for the current quarter and 3.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.00% over the past 5 years.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 15.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.51% with a share float percentage of 54.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 51.82 million shares worth more than $144.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 32.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.67 million and represent 10.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.15% shares in the company for having 20.28 million shares of worth $56.39 million while later fund manager owns 8.87 million shares of worth $24.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.